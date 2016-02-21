FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maruti Suzuki says suspends production in north India amid protests
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 21, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Maruti Suzuki says suspends production in north India amid protests

Minami Funakoshi

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s biggest carmaker by sales, said it had suspended operations at its northern auto plants after protests disrupted the supply of some components.

In a statement posted on its website, Maruti Suzuki said it had stopped manufacturing at the Manesar and Gurgaon plants on Saturday. The factories produce a combined 5,000 vehicles daily.

The automaker said it was trying to find other parts suppliers not affected by the protests, adding it would resume normal operations when the supply is restored. It did not specify a date.

Five people have so far died in protests in India’s northern Haryana state, the BBC reported on Sunday, as demonstrators from the Jat community rallied against the caste quota system, which they say limits their access to government jobs.

Editing by Miral Fahmy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.