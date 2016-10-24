India central bank meets bank officials after debit card security breach

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank said it met with senior officials from select banks, the National Payment Corporation of India and card network operators following one of the country's largest-ever cyber security incidents.

A slew of banks in India are replacing or asking their customers to change security codes of as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears that the card data may have been stolen.

The meeting was to review the steps taken by various agencies to contain any adverse fallout, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, adding that the number of cards misused, as per currently available information, was few.

For full press release see: here