10 months ago
India central bank meets bank officials after debit card security breach
#Technology News
October 24, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

India central bank meets bank officials after debit card security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past ICICI Bank and Yes Bank automated teller machines (ATMs) in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2016.Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank said it met with senior officials from select banks, the National Payment Corporation of India and card network operators following one of the country's largest-ever cyber security incidents.

A slew of banks in India are replacing or asking their customers to change security codes of as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears that the card data may have been stolen.

The meeting was to review the steps taken by various agencies to contain any adverse fallout, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, adding that the number of cards misused, as per currently available information, was few.

For full press release see: here

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
