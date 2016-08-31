FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
In India, a beauty pageant for the visually impaired
August 31, 2016

In India, a beauty pageant for the visually impaired

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A beauty pageant was organised for visually-impaired girls in India's eastern Orissa state on Tuesday (August 30).

The pageant titled 'Miss India contest' was organised by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in Bhubaneshwar city. This is the first of its kind contest organized in India.

"This is happening for the first time in India and especially in Odisha. It is our effort to motivate blind girls to showcase their inner talent. We have organized this to strengthen their potentials. In all, four girls have been selected who will be sent to Mumbai for the competition," said Ajay Samal, state branch general secretary of the NAB.

The differently-abled girls were excited to participate in the contest, and prove their mettle by showcasing talent.

"We have never walked the ramp or worn such dresses before. This was the first time for us. We are very excited to come and yes we will go to Mumbai," said a participant Jhumri.

A total of 58 girls participated in the contest. Of these, 14 have been shortlisted for the next round. Only four out of them will go to Mumbai for the final contest where the first-ever Blind Miss India will be announced.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
