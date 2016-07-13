FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian teen music star hopes to emerge from famous parents' shadow
July 12, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Indian teen music star hopes to emerge from famous parents' shadow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The teenage daughter of one of India's best known movie directors has had her first chart hit - with a song she wrote when just 11 years old.

Kaveri Kapur, now 15, hopes her voice and her songs will be what get people talking, rather than her famous parents. Her father is Shekhar Kapur, who made the Oscar-winning 1998 film "Elizabeth". Her mother is singer and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

"Something that’s always been in the back of my mind is that I hope people are showing this appreciation because they like my music and not because of who my parents are," she told Reuters in one of her first television interviews.

"I feel like it’s going to be harder to prove that you’re actually talented and that you deserve this as much when you have parents who make it easier for you, who give you more opportunities than lots of other kids."

Her hit love song "Did You Know" was launched on YouTube in June and quickly made it into the Indian top 10.

Kaveri’s father expressed his pride in his daughter's work.

"Some of those compositions, they’re like world-class compositions. Honestly, if she wasn’t my daughter, I might have used those compositions, stolen them, and used them in a movie," Shekhar Kapur said.

Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
