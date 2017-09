India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony waits to speak at a plenary session of the 11th International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Ceasefire violations on India’s de-facto border with Pakistan have come down over the past two to three months, India’s defense minister A.K. Antony told reporters at a defense exhibition on Thursday.

The nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars since 1947, two of them over Kashmir. Both control a part of the Muslim-majority region but claim it in full.