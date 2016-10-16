FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRICS unanimous in recognizing threat posed by terrorism: India
October 16, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRICS unanimous in recognizing threat posed by terrorism: India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOA, India (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders of BRICS nations meeting at a summit on Sunday had been unanimous in recognizing the threat posed by terrorism to economies globally.

The sponsors of terrorism were "as much a threat to us as the terrorists themselves", Modi said in his closing remarks to reporters after a two-day BRICS summit.

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine Writing by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
