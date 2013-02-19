FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India PM says sought "full assistance" from UK on chopper probe
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 5 years ago

India PM says sought "full assistance" from UK on chopper probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday his government had sought full assistance from the United Kingdom in investigating bribery allegations surrounding an Anglo-Italian helicopter deal.

Singh was speaking alongside British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is on a three-day visit to India to push trade ties amid a corruption row over a $750 million deal for a dozen AgustaWestland helicopters.

“I also conveyed to the Prime Minister our very serious concerns regarding allegations about unethical means used in securing the 2010 contract of the AgustaWestland helicopters,” Singh said.

“I have sought full assistance from the UK in this case. Prime Minister David Cameron has assured me of the cooperation of his government in the investigation.”

Cameron, speaking after Singh, said his government would respond to any request for information about the deal.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Nigam Prusty; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.