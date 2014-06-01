FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Indian finance minister vows fiscal discipline
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Indian finance minister vows fiscal discipline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

India's new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sits inside his office at the finance ministry in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s new finance minister vowed on Sunday to uphold fiscal discipline, despite pressure on public finances from figures showing the economy grew by less than 5 percent in the fiscal year just ended.

Investors are looking to see whether Arun Jaitley, also handed the defense portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government, will allow some slippage on the budget deficit when he presents his first budget in early July.

In a post on his Facebook page, Jaitley said pulling India out of its current economic malaise would involve ”fiscal rectitude as (a) combination of monetary and fiscal policy.

“Slower GDP growth will imply lower tax buoyancy and (a) higher fiscal deficit,” he added. “We must move towards an era of fiscal discipline where we can reduce the fiscal deficit, contain inflation and improve upon our growth rates.”

Figures on Friday showed that India’s economy grew by 4.7 percent in the year to the end of March, too slow to generate enough jobs for the 10 million young people who enter the workforce each year. [ID:nL3N0OG2R6]

Weak growth has fueled speculation that Jaitley may revise up the federal fiscal deficit of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product originally targeted in his predecessor’s interim budget in February.

Jaitley did not name any deficit numbers, but said he would target fiscal discipline in the near term so as to maximizes India’s growth potential over the longer run.

“We must commit ourselves to this discipline,” he wrote. “Short term disciplining till we reverse the present trend will give us long term benefits.”

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.