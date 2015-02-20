FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India may cut subsidy bill by 20 percent in 2015/16: sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

India may cut subsidy bill by 20 percent in 2015/16: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures during the session in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India may slash its food and fuel subsidy bill by 20 percent, or about $8 billion, in the annual budget to be presented next week, two government sources said.

The sources said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was likely to set the total budget for subsidies at about $32 billion, down from $40 billion in the current financial year.

The numbers imply four-fifths or $6.5 billion of the total savings will come from lower fuel subsidy costs. Other subsidy costs will only be cut by around 5 percent.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.