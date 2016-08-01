FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India government seeks parliament's approval for $15.4 billion extra spending
August 1, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

India government seeks parliament's approval for $15.4 billion extra spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) listens to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the Global Business Summit in New Delhi January 16, 2015.Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday sought parliament's approval to spend an extra 1.03 trillion rupees ($15.43 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March 2017.

In a supplementary demand for grants laid before parliament by the finance ministry, the government said net cash outgo would be 209.48 billion rupees.

The additional expenditure includes 50 billion rupees for a rural jobs program, about 42 billion for road construction and 20 billion rupees for disaster management.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine

