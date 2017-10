Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - There is scope to ease Indian monetary policy, finance ministry economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Friday as he presented his pre-budget Economic Survey.

Subramanian called for liquidity to be injected into the financial system and easing of policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his annual budget next Monday.