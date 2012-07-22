At least 18 killed in bus accident in India

GUWAHATI, India, Jul (Reuters) - A bus plunged into a gorge after landslides in India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday near Keifang village, close to the border with Myanmar and more than 100 km (60 miles) from the state capital Aizwal, the official, L.R. Sailo, said.

“Seventeen people died on the spot and a 10-year boy died in the hospital,” Sailo said by telephone from Aizwal.