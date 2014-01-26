FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 21 people dead after Indian tourist boat capsizes
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2014 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

At least 21 people dead after Indian tourist boat capsizes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 21 people died after a boat carrying Indian tourists capsized off India’s Andaman Islands, officials said on Sunday.

“A boat with some 40 odd people sank earlier today,” Anand Prakash, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told Reuters. “Some 13-15 have been rescued. We are continuing rescue operations.”

He said there were no foreign tourists on board.

The relatively remote Andaman and Nicobar islands are a popular tourist destination for many Indians.

Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.