FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Planned BP stake sale in Indian unit has not taken place: exchange data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 24, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Planned BP stake sale in Indian unit has not taken place: exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Petroleum (BP) logo is seen at a petrol station in south London April 27, 2010.Toby Melville

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An up to $261 million share sale in Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS) by BP Plc (BP.L) due to take place on Wednesday according to a term sheet seen by Reuters had not taken place as of the end of the trading day, according to exchange data.

BP, which owns a majority stake in Castrol India, had been due to sell an up to 8.53 percent stake including an upsize option, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for BP declined to comment.

Banking sources in India said they were not aware of a share sale having been launched.

Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.