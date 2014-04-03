India appoints R Gandhi as deputy governor of central bank for three years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed R Gandhi as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years, effective April 3, the central bank said on Thursday.

Gandhi was the executive director at the Reserve Bank of India before being promoted to deputy governor post.

Gandhi will look after the department including banking operations and development, non-banking supervision, risk monitoring, urban banks and expenditure and budgetary control.

The RBI has four deputy governors, the other three are Urjit Patel, H R Khan and K C Chakrabarty.