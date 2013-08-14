FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank deputy says financial imbalances need to be tackled
August 14, 2013 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

India central bank deputy says financial imbalances need to be tackled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Central banks should tackle financial imbalances even if it means sacrificing some economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Anand Sinha said in a speech on Wednesday.

India’s central bank has recently unveiled a slew of measures including draining cash and raising short-term interest rates, sparking concerns about the impact on economic growth.

Sinha Also said macroprudential regulations and monetary policy should move in the same direction.

Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
