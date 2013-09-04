FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India new RBI chief says economy 'fundamentally sound'
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 4, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

India new RBI chief says economy 'fundamentally sound'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raghuram Rajan, newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), arrives for a news conference at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. Rajan, a suave, unflappable University of Chicago economist, will step into the eye of the storm roiling India's economy on Thursday as the new governor of India's central bank and chief defender of a nose-diving rupee. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, said on Wednesday the country’s economy was “fundamentally sound” and had a “bright future” in his first remarks after taking the helm at the central bank earlier in the day.

Rajan said the government would look to reduce investments by banks in government bonds “in a calibrated manner”. He added the RBI would work together with the government and the market regulator to steadily liberalize markets.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.