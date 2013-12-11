FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank governor says more data needed to be confidence on economic pick-up
December 11, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

India central bank governor says more data needed to be confidence on economic pick-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends Delhi Economics Conclave 2013 in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

KOLKATA (Reuters) - Indian’s central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, said more economic data was needed to be confident that economic growth was picking up, although he added that the benefits to exports from the rupee’s fall were yet to kick in.

Non-food manufacturing inflation was also picking up, Rajan added while noting it was important that households be able to save in a positive real interest rate environment.

Still, Rajan reiterated that no single data point would determine monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India will hold its policy review on December 18.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sujoy Dhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
