India central bank chief says had decided to keep rates on hold before inflation data

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan smiles after arriving for a quarterly interest rate review briefing at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said the central bank had decided to keep rates on hold even before the high consumer price and retail inflation data for November were released.

Rajan was speaking to ET NOW television channel in an interview.

Earlier this month, the RBI surprised investors by keeping interest rates on hold despite data showing consumer prices in November posted their biggest annual rise on record -- 11.24 percent -- while wholesale inflation hit a 14-month high.

Related Coverage India central bank chief: no doubt gold smuggling will rise if import curbs continue