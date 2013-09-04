FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India central bank chief: To offer swap rate at concessional rates for NRI deposits
September 4, 2013 / 1:02 PM / in 4 years

India central bank chief: To offer swap rate at concessional rates for NRI deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will offer a swap window to banks for fresh dollar deposits mobilized from non-resident Indians, which will be available to lenders till November 30, 2013, new Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday in his first media briefing after taking charge.

The central bank will offer the swap for dollar funds mobilized for three years and above at a fixed rate of 3.5 percent per annum at a concessional rate of 100 basis points below the market rate, he said.

Reuters earlier on Wednesday reported that central bank has sounded out lenders on offering forex swap lines at below-market rates for banks raising deposits from non-resident Indians as it considers ways to attract funds to support the battered rupee.

Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair

