India's finance minister welcomes central bank rate cut

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures while speaking at an Economist conference in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s 50 basis points cut in interest rates on Tuesday, saying it would boost confidence and economic growth.

The decision would also provide policy support, Jaitley told reporters, adding that the government was committed to meeting its fiscal deficit targets.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.