Falling commodity prices helped India front-load rate cuts: Rajan
September 29, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Falling commodity prices helped India front-load rate cuts: Rajan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A substantial fall in global commodity prices allowed India’s central bank to front-load interest rate reductions with a better-than-expected 50 basis point cut on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghram Rajan said on Tuesday.

The RBI cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.

Rajan however cautioned that India would have to steer through “turbulent waters” for a while longer, and added the central bank was focused on making India more robust to support strong growth.

Reporting by Mumbai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

