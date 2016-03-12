FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fiscal deficit target a comfort for central bank: governor
March 12, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

India's fiscal deficit target a comfort for central bank: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s headline fiscal deficit target for the next fiscal year is a comfort for the country’s central bank, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday, amid hopes of a policy rate cut.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley committed to fiscal discipline in his Feb. 29 budget, lowering the deficit target further to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year that starts next month, surprising investors.

Rajan told reporters the central bank’s board gave substantial compliments to the finance minister for budget and fiscal discipline. He said the country was broadly moving in the direction of boosting growth.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Robert Birsel

