FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India PM's office, fin min: no immediate comment on central bank chief Rajan not seeking second term
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2016 / 12:37 PM / a year ago

India PM's office, fin min: no immediate comment on central bank chief Rajan not seeking second term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Prime Minister’s office and the finance ministry have no immediate comment on central bank chief Raghuram Rajan not seeking a second term, officials said on Saturday.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.