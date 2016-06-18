India PM's office, fin min: no immediate comment on central bank chief Rajan not seeking second term

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Prime Minister’s office and the finance ministry have no immediate comment on central bank chief Raghuram Rajan not seeking a second term, officials said on Saturday.