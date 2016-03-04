FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

Indian banks' loans rose 11.6 percent year-on-year in two weeks to Feb. 19: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, India. Picture taken March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans INLOAN=ECI rose 11.6 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 19 from a year earlier, while deposits INDEP=ECI rose 11 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 193.30 billion rupees ($2.88 billion) to 71.73 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 19. Non-food credit rose 202.50 billion rupees to 70.65 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 9.20 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 100.30 billion rupees to 93.51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 19.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 67.1300 Indian rupees)

India Headline News Team

