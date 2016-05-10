Need to increase EM coordination during crisis: Indian Central Bank Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during the annual convocation at the Shiv Nadar University in Dadri, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks across emerging market nations need to find ways to coordinate strategies during times of crisis, Indian Central Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

“Already you see a number of emerging markets intervening to help their neighbors,” Rajan said during a speech in London, noting India had liquidity lines open for some of its neighbors.

“In the absence of the right kind of instruments on a global level, people need to work with each other and we need to figure out how to make this more part of the global structure,” he added.