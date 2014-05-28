FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

India central bank chief reiterates call for global monetary coordination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan reads the bi-monthly monetary policy statement at a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, reiterated on Wednesday what he said is the need for global central banks to be mindful of the impact of their unconventional monetary policy measures on other economies.

Rajan proposed that central banks of advanced nations “internalize” the spillover effects from such policies to minimize volatility and disruptions in financial markets elsewhere.

“The current non-system in international monetary policy is, in my view, a source of substantial risk, both to sustainable growth as well as to the financial sector,” Rajan said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the Bank of Japan in Tokyo.

“It is not an industrial country problem, nor an emerging market problem, it is a problem of collective action. The sooner we recognize that, the more sustainable world growth we will have,” he said, reiterating comments he made earlier this month.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
