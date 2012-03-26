Tibetan sets himself on fire in India before China's Hu visit

A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Tibetan man set himself on fire in New Delhi on Monday at a protest against a visit by Chinese president Hu Jintao, who is due to arrive in India later this week for a summit meeting.

Pictures taken by a Reuters photographer show the protester enveloped in flames, before being taken to hospital with burns on his torso. It was not clear how serious his injuries were.

Thirty Tibetans have set themselves on fire, mostly in southwestern China, in the past year to protest against Chinese rule in Tibet, according to Tibetan rights groups. At least 20 of them have died.