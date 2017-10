Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) speaks with the media as India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China and India have agreed on a roadmap to reach a “dynamic balance” in bilateral trade between the two nations, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, following Indian complaints about the size of the trade deficit with its neighbor.