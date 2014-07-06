Warehouse wall collapse kills eleven in south India

Municipality workers stand at the site of a collapsed compound wall of a warehouse on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Eleven builders were crushed under a warehouse wall in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, barely a week after the collapse of an eleven storey building killed some 60 people in the same state.

Building collapses are common in India, where unscrupulous builders and officials often dodge regulations and the shortage of affordable housing means new arrivals to cities are often willing to live in substandard accommodation.

Most of the workers killed on Sunday were from the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, K. Veera Raghava Rao, a local government official, told Reuters.

One person was rescued alive and is in a stable condition, Rao said. He said rescue operations at the site were complete and the warehouse owner had been arrested pending further investigations.

On June 28, en eleven storey building in state capital Chennai crashed to the ground after heavy rains, killing 61 people. Six people including construction company managers and engineers have been arrested in connection with the collapse.