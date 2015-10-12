FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian police detains men after rape of four-year-old
October 12, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Indian police detains men after rape of four-year-old

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian police on Monday detained two men in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl who was found in unconscious by her parents near railway tracks in New Delhi.

Vijay Singh, a senior police officer investigating the case, said the girl was raped and beaten with stones on Thursday.

“We are questioning the men in our custody and trying to help the victim’s father obtain best medical care for the child,” Singh said, adding that the victim lived in a slum with her parents, both working as daily wage earners.

The gang rape and murder of a student in 2012 in the capital led to protests and tougher anti-rape laws but incidents of rape have not dwindled, police said.

More than 1,000 cases of rape have been recorded by the Delhi police this year.

Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Toby Chopra

