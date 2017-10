Women shield their faces during strong winds at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 31, 2012. The Chennai port on the southeast coast had stopped cargo operations after a cyclone warning, a port official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Chennai port on the country’s southeast coast has resumed cargo operations from Thursday after a cyclone in the area eased in severity, a port official said.

“Normal activity has resumed since this morning,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

Cargo operations at Chennai port were halted on Tuesday after a cyclone warning.