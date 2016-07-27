India orders four maritime spy planes from Boeing, bolsters navy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India signed a contract on Wednesday to buy four maritime spy planes from Boeing Co for about $1 billion, defense and industry sources said, aiming to bolster the navy as it tries to check China's presence in the Indian Ocean.

India has already deployed eight of the long-range P-8I aircraft to track submarine movements in the Indian Ocean and on Wednesday exercised an option for four more, two defense ministry officials and an industry source told Reuters.

"It's a follow-on order, it was signed today," a defense ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to make announcements on procurements.

A second defense official confirmed the value of the contract at about $1 billion and said the aircraft were expected to enter service over the next three years.

Amrita Dhindsa, a spokeswoman for Boeing defense, space, and security in India, said she was not in a position to say anything on the contract and referred all questions to the defense ministry.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

But she said the P81 was an aircraft used for not only for long-range patrol but was also equipped with Harpoon missiles for anti-submarine warfare.

India has been building up its naval surveillance capabilities since China's navy expanded its reach and sent submarines, including a nuclear-powered boat that docked in Sri Lanka, across the Indian Ocean.

The deal, signed during a visit by the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Frank Kendall, marks a further tightening of India's ties with the United States, which has emerged as a top arms supplier in recent years for India's largely Soviet-equipped military.

A U.S. embassy spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Boeing last year completed the delivery of the last of the aircraft under the previous order worth $2.1 billion, an industry source said.

The Indian navy has deployed some of its P8-I aircraft to the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands near the Malacca Straits and two other routes into the Indian Ocean for military and commercial shipping.