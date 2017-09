Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a news conference in Srinagar June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday he was more confident now of achieving a target to narrow fiscal deficit to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product in the year to March 2015.

Many private economists consider the deficit target optimistic, citing weak tax receipts in a sluggish economy and high federal expenditure commitments.