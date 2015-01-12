FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modi faces popularity test with Delhi election in February
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 12, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Modi faces popularity test with Delhi election in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat , India ,January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face a test of his popularity next month as the national capital goes to the polls amid concerns over corruption and rising prices.New Delhi has been under president’s rule for almost a year after the anti-corruption Aam Aadmi Party made a stunning electoral debut to take power, only to give it up 49 days later.

The party’s tenure was dominated by public sit-ins, conflicts with electricity and water agencies and a power struggle with the federal government.The election in New Delhi is likely to be three-way contest between Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party.

The outcome of the Feb. 7 election will be announced three days later, the Election Commission of India said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.