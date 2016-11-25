Factbox: India takes steps to ease impact from banknote ban

A bank employee pastes a notice on the entrance gate of a bank stating the end of the exchange of old high denomination banknotes, in Chandigarh, India, November 25, 2016.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked the country on Nov. 8 by abolishing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, which accounted for 86 percent of the cash in circulation. The move was aimed at cracking down on the shadow economy, but has brought India's cash economy to a virtual standstill.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have since taken a slew of measures to ease the pain from its measures. They are detailed below in chronological.

Nov. 25

- RBI says old currency notes can be exchanged at RBI branches

Nov. 24

- Government stops over the counter exchange of old banknotes; can only be deposited

- Government to ensure adequate cash supply for pensioners, armed forces personnel

- Allows certain payments in old 500 rupees notes including at tolls, hospitals for limited time

Nov. 23

- India government says will offer 210 bln rupees in farm credit to farmers

Nov. 22

- RBI sets balance kept in prepaid wallets, cards (PPIs) at 20,000 rupees from 10,000 til Dec 30

- Merchants can transfer up to 50,000 rupees from PPIs to banks til Dec 30

- Monthly limits on transactions via PPIs raised to 20,000 rupees for 10,000 til Dec 30

- RBI asks state-run Nabard to disburse up to 230 bln rupees for crop loans

Nov 21

- RBI allows cash withdrawal of up to 250,000 rupees for wedding-related expenses

- RBI allows farmers to withdraw up to 25,000 rupees a week from their loan, deposit accounts

- RBI gives small borrowers 60 more days before loans of up to 10 mln INR are marked substandard

- Government allows farmers to purchase seeds from state-run outlets with old 500 rupee notes

Nov. 18

- RBI sets limit of cash withdrawal at card swiping machines at 2,000 rupees per day

Nov. 17

- Government allows farmers to withdraw up to 25,000 rupees a week against the crop loans

- Government extends time limit for farmer to pay crop insurance premiums by 14 days

- Cuts limit for over-the-counter exchange of old bills at banks to 2,000 rupees from 4,500

Nov. 15

- Government says banks must use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once

Nov. 14

- Extends deadline for payments in old notes including for petrol for limited time

Nov. 13

- RBI raises cap on weekly cash withdrawals from banks to 24,000 rupees from 20,000

- Removes per-day withdrawal limit cap of 10,000 rupees

- Raises limit for over-the-counter exchange of old bills at banks to 4,500 rupees from 4,000

- Waives ATM fees for all transactions by savings bank customers til Dec. 30

- Government increases withdrawal limits at recalibrated ATMs to 2,500 rupees/day from 2,000 rupees

Nov. 11

- Extends deadline for payments in old notes including for petrol for limited time

Nov. 8

- India abolishes 500, 1,000 rupee notes in fight against 'black money'

- 500, 1000 rupee notes must be tendered into banks, RBI by Dec. 30

- Caps exchange of old bills over-the-counter at banks at 4,000 rupees

- Caps cash withdrawals from bank accounts at 10,000 rupees per day till Nov 24

- Caps cash withdrawals from bank accounts at 20,000 rupees per week till Nov 24

- Caps cash withdrawals from ATMs at 2,000 rupees per day per card till Nov. 18

- Caps cash withdrawals from ATMs at 4,000 rupees per day per card from Nov. 19

- Allows certain payments in old notes including for petrol for limited time