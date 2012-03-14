FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discovery Networks to launch kids channel in India
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
March 14, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 6 years

Discovery Networks to launch kids channel in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Discovery Communications headquarters building is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland December 3, 2009. The parent of Animal Planet, the Discovery Channel and other major cable television channels calculates it saved $5 million since opening a corporate wellness center with a clinic and other wellness programs five years ago. About $4 million of that is from lower medical claim costs. As Democratic lawmakers in Washington inch ahead with plans to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, companies like Discovery are striking out on their own -- whether through on-site doctors or diet plans -- to rein in soaring costs in a nation where employers still pay for the bulk of medical care. Picture taken December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Brad Bower

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Discovery Networks International, a unit of Discovery Communications, will launch a new kids channel in India in April, Chief Executive Officer Mark Hollinger said.

Discovery Kids, to be launched for the first time in Asia, will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages, Hollinger told reporters on the sidelines of industry conference FICCI FRAMES on Wednesday.

“India is definitely poised for growth in this market. Thirty percent of the population in this country is below the age of 14,” he said.

The company plans to roll out the channel in Indonesia and Philippines later this year, he said.

Discovery Networks’ channels include its flagship Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC and Discovery Turbo.

The company also expects a significant boost to its subscription revenues from satellite television digitization in India and expects the country to be its biggest satellite television market in the next few years, he said.

Discovery currently gets a third of its revenues from international markets, he added.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.