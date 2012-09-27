FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India panel recommends price control for 348 essential drugs: minister
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

India panel recommends price control for 348 essential drugs: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 “essential drugs”, up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national drugmakers.

The panel has finalised the proposal and it will be forwarded to the cabinet within a week, telecommunications minister Kapil Sibal told reporters on Thursday.

According to the initial draft, medicines worth 290 billion rupees ($5.42 billion), excluding the retailers’ cut, would come under price control. India is the world’s fourth largest drug market by volume and 14th largest by value.

Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.