#Business News
January 5, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

India names Panagariya as vice-chairman of PM's Policy Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Economist Arvind Panagariya has been appointed to run Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Policy Commission, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

The new commission was set up to modernize economic strategy after decades of Soviet-style central planning.

Economist Bibek Debroy along with former secretary of defense research and development V.K. Saraswat were named as the other full-time members of the commission, also called the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI).

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
