FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to present federal budget on July 10: government sources
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 23, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

India to present federal budget on July 10: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's new Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a news conference in Srinagar June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s new finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the federal budget for the 2014/15 financial year on July 10, government sources said, three days after the parliament begins its budget session.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will present the railway budget on July 8 and the country’s economic survey on July 9.

The budget session of parliament is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 14, but it could be extended further, the sources said.

India’s previous government presented an interim budget for 2014/15 to parliament on Feb. 17, ahead of national elections to cover expenditure until a new administration was installed.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon and Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.