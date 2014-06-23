India to present federal budget on July 10: government sources

India's new Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a news conference in Srinagar June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s new finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the federal budget for the 2014/15 financial year on July 10, government sources said, three days after the parliament begins its budget session.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will present the railway budget on July 8 and the country’s economic survey on July 9.

The budget session of parliament is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 14, but it could be extended further, the sources said.

India’s previous government presented an interim budget for 2014/15 to parliament on Feb. 17, ahead of national elections to cover expenditure until a new administration was installed.