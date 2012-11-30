FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's CPI for industrial workers for October at 9.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2012 / 12:04 PM / in 5 years

India's CPI for industrial workers for October at 9.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers was at 9.6 percent in October, higher than an annual rise of 9.14 percent in September, government data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose by 2 points from the previous month to 217 in October, data released by the labor ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India’s statistics ministry separately releases annual inflation data based on the CPI every month. The annual consumer price inflation was 9.75 percent in October.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.