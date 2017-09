A shopkeeper looks on from his footwear stall during the holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual consumer price inflation eased faster than expected to a three-month low of 9.87 percent in December from 11.24 percent in November, on a moderation in vegetable prices, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation slowing down to 9.92 percent.

Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.16 percent from a year earlier, slower than November’s 14.72 percent rise.