FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India would be lucky to achieve fiscal deficit target-minister
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2012 / 12:48 PM / 5 years ago

India would be lucky to achieve fiscal deficit target-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer covered with a plastic sheet works in a paddy field as it drizzles in the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, September 17, 2012. India would be lucky to meet a target to keep the country's fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India would be lucky to meet a target to keep the country’s fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

The government last week raised diesel prices, a politically controversial move aimed at reining in a widening fiscal deficit and reviving investor sentiment.

The government projects a fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product in India’s nearly $1.8 trillion economy in the current fiscal year ending in March, while many private economists predict it to reach 6 percent or more.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury, editing by Ross Colvin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.