India needs to export rapidly to grow 8-10 percent: finance adviser

A general view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is pictured in Mumbai, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India needs to export rapidly to boost its economic growth to 8-10 percent, finance ministry economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Saturday.

India’s merchandise exports in January shrank for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the south Asian nation’s biggest market.

January exports INEXP=ECI fell 13.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports INIMP=ECI dipped 11.01 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed last month.