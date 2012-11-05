FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to borrow more for fiscal deficit - finance minister
November 5, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

India to borrow more for fiscal deficit - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow more to fund a fiscal deficit that is now estimated at 5.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters late on Sunday in Mexico City.

The additional borrowing above the previous target of 5.1 percent will amount to at least 200 billion rupees ($3.72 billion), a senior finance ministry official told Reuters in New Delhi.

Previously the government had pegged gross market borrowing for the current fiscal year at 5.7 trillion rupees ($106.04 billion) to finance a fiscal deficit that was originally projected at 5.1 percent.

Last month, sluggish tax revenues and high spending on subsidies such as food, fuel and fertilizer forced the government to revise up the deficit target to 5.3 percent.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

