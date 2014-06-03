FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India finance minister says balancing growth and inflation a priority
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

India finance minister says balancing growth and inflation a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's new Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sits inside his office at the finance ministry in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday maintaining a balance between growth and inflation was a priority for the new government, and food inflation would be tackled through supply-side measures.

“(The central bank) has followed a calibrated approach aimed in the direction of balancing between growth and inflation,” Jaitley said in a Facebook post, adding that such an approach was “a priority for the government”.

The Reserve Bank of India earlier on Tuesday kept its key policy rate on hold, hinting it would not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary pressures continued to ease.

The central bank also eased rules to spur bank lending.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.