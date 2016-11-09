FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's finance minister says sees rise in tax collection in medium term
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

India's finance minister says sees rise in tax collection in medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks on a panel at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.James Lawler Duggan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's drive against black money will boost the size of the formal economy and increase the government's tax receipts in the medium term, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes from circulation in a crackdown on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency.

Banks were closed for a one-day holiday but it will be possible to exchange old notes for new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes. Jaitley said it would take two to three weeks to replace the old money.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.