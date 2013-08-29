FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India budgeted subsidy will cover food spending: finance minister
August 29, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

India budgeted subsidy will cover food spending: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram speaks at the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) conclave in New Delhi July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s budgeted food subsidy of 900 billion rupees ($13.21 billion) is adequate to take care of the cost of the rollout of a plan to provide cheap food grains to the poor this fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

Indian stocks plummeted more than 3 percent in each of the two sessions after the lower house of parliament approved the plan on Monday, on fears additional government spending on subsidies would widen the fiscal deficit.

($1 = 68.1450 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
