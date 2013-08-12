FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's June industrial output contracts 2.2 percent year/year - government
August 12, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

India's June industrial output contracts 2.2 percent year/year - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A workers sits on iron rods with different size markings at a warehouse in an industrial area in Mumbai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s industrial production contracted 2.2 percent in June, more-than-expected from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink 1.2 percent annually. May’s output growth was revised down to an annual 2.9 percent contraction from 1.6 percent earlier.

Manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted an annual 6.6 percent in June from a year earlier.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu

