Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media as his mother and chief of Congress Sonia Gandhi (L) stands next to him during a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Sonia and Rahul Gandhi offered on Monday to resign from their posts as leaders of the Congress party after its worst ever election performance, but colleagues refused to let them go.

“Sonia and Rahul offered to resign, but the Congress Working Committee rejected it,” said Amrinder Singh, a senior party leader from the northern state of Punjab.